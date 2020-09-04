Angeline Varona Flaunts Major Skin In A Revealing Black Bodysuit

Instagram model Angeline Varona took to her page on Thursday, September 3, and treated her 2.6 million fans to a very sexy selfie.

In the pic, Angeline rocked a black bodysuit that allowed her to show some serious skin. The ensemble boasted beige-colored piping and a plunging neckline which put her enviable cleavage on full display. It included a tie-up feature on the waist which accentuated her slender figure. The ensemble also included high-cut leg openings which exposed her toned legs and thighs.

Angeline wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida. To pose, Angeline seemingly stood in her room, in front of a mirror. A white closet and an LCD monitor could be seen behind her.

Angeline stood straight with her legs slightly crossed. She placed a hand behind her head and tilted her face a bit. The stunner puckered her lips, gazed straight at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Angeline revealed that she is gaining some weight and asked her fans whether they prefer her thicker or not. She also tagged her nail artist, Inesly Morales, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within five hours of posting, the snapshot amassed close to 70,000 likes. Several of Angeline’s ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and shared 620-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You are perfect in every way, Angie. I love everything about you,” one of her fans commented.

“You are absolutely amazing. Your body is a work of art, that too a masterpiece. I wouldn’t change anything about it,” another user chimed in.

“The thicker you get, the sexier you’ll be!! Either way, I admire you,” a third follower wrote, adding several heart-eyed emoji.

“You are the most gorgeous woman in the world. I wonder why aren’t you a mainstream model yet?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “queen,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration for Angeline.

Aside from her followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the image, including Lily Adrianne, Natasha Andris, and Nicole Borda.

Angeline often wows her admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a hot snap on August 28 in which she rocked a stylish teal bikini which exposed major cleavage and sideboob. The pic has accrued more than 92,000 likes.