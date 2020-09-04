Jessica Sunok Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

American social media model Jessica Sunok went online on Thursday, September 3, and uploaded a very hot bikini picture on her Instagram page, one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snapshot, Jessica rocked a black, two-piece bathing suit which struggled to contain her assets. Her top included triangular cups and a plunging neckline that exposed major cleavage. It also boasted a string which ran across her chest as well as thin straps which tied behind her neck. One of the cups of her top also had the Ignite CBD’s logo printed on it.

Jessica teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which she pulled up high on her slender hips to expose her thighs. The risque ensemble showcased Jessica’s hourglass figure while also drawing attention toward her sculpted abs. She completed her look with a pair of lilac slippers from Chanel.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of accessories, Jessica opted for a silver pendant and a black wristband.

The shoot took place inside a room, against the background of a wooden wardrobe. Jessica sat on a bed which had white-and-gray bedding. A table lamp could also be seen behind her. She placed a hand on the bed and closed her legs. The hottie tilted her head, slightly puckered her lips, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she invited her fans to visit her personal website. She also tagged Ignite CBD, Unruly Modelling Agency, and its CEO Nick Gathrite, for acknowledgement.

Within seven hours of posting, the snapshot garnered close to 20,000 likes. In addition, several of Jessica’s admirers flocked to the comments section and shared above 320 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and her sensual sense of style.

“Your body is on fire!! And I loooove the Chanel slides!!” one of her followers commented.

“Damn, this is so hot!! Why are you so sexy?” another user chimed in.

“You are just incredibly attractive. I love your cute toes and hot body,” a third admirer remarked.

“Now that’s what I call pure perfection. Amazing snap. Keep rocking, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “true stunner,” “goddess,” and “spectacular,” to let Jessica know how much they adore her.

Several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Arika Sato, Jacky Romero, Toochi Kash, and Erika Gray.

