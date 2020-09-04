Katya Elise Henry Stuns In A Powder Blue Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

Katya Elise Henry wowed her 7.6 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent uploads to the social media platform. In the update, the fitness model rocked form-fitting, light blue workout attire from her own athleisure line.

According to the caption of the post, Katya was in the middle of a photo shoot for her clothing line. In this shot, she stood in front of a full-length mirror and snapped the selfie, a large white screen and window behind her. The entire background was austere, which made the color of Katya’s ensemble pop — particularly against her sun-kissed skin.

She stood tall in the image, bending one arm at the elbow and tugging on the waistband of her pants. She held her phone in her other hand, staring into the camera. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, and the hint of a close-mouthed smile played on her face.

Katya wore a long-sleeved track jacket that unzipped midway to her chest. The top ended just below her bust, her toned, tanned, and taut abdomen on full display. She paired the garment with matching leggings that circled around her hips, accentuating her fit figure and hourglass physique. Her booty popped.

Katya’s dark locks were parted in the middle and flowed down her back and over one shoulder in her usual style of straight strands.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with multiple gold rings and her ever-present dainty cross necklace.

Katya’s millions of followers immediately took to the comments section of the Instagram post and lauded the fitness model for her latest look.

“GIRL HOW YOU SO BAD,” asked one fan rhetorically, in all-caps.

“Obsessed with this blue,” shared a second follower, punctuating their comment with sparkle and butterfly emoji.

“Gorgeous,” declared a third social media user, following up their message with a smiley face with heart eyes and three flame emoji.

“That ribbed set,” gushed a fourth fan, including a heart-eye emoji and a blue heart.

At the time of this writing, the update received more than 95,000 likes and reached over 500 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Katya frequently shares sexy photos of herself in scantily-clad outfits. One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a light yellow bikini that showcased her all of her curves. Katya rocked a halter bathings suit top, which she paired with high-waisted bottoms. She jutted out one hip to the side, putting all of her assets on display.