Nanis Ochoa Stuns In A Very Sexy White Lingerie Set On Instagram

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa went online on Thursday, September 3, and treated her 730,000-plus followers to a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, Nanis rocked a provocative, white bra-and-panty set which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The bra boasted mesh panels which exposed her skin while drawing attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist.

Nanis paired the bra with matching panties and a white lace garter belt. The sexy ensemble exposed her toned thighs.

She wore her auburn hair in soft, romantic curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. She also allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her cheek. In terms of accessories, Nanis kept it very simple and only opted for a silver ring. She also had her nails painted with a bright red polish to ramp up the glamour.

The shoot took place indoors, seemingly in Nanis’s house. She stood next to a wooden doorframe and struck a side pose. She pressed her body against the door and held it with one hand. The hottie gazed straight into the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Nanis added a caption in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she stated that a person should die full of memories instead of dreams that still have to be fulfilled. She also tagged her makeup artist and hairstylist, Mike Garcia, for acknowledgement.

Within four hours, the picture racked up more than 16,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Nanis’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared close to 350 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth. I love you so much!! You are divine. God bless you, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“You are looking so good in this pic. I really wish to see you in real life, one day,” chimed in another user.

“Wow, you look super hot and sexy in this photo. I love the lingerie but I wish you had shown us more,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“You are splendidly beautiful!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her fans, several other models also liked and commented on the picture, including Luz Elena Echeverria, Daniela Tamayo, and Kerly Ruiz.

Two months ago, Nanis treated her followers to another lingerie snap in which she rocked a black bra that she teamed with a black thong to show off her amazing body.