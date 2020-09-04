Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Struts Her Stuff In Orange Bikini During Photo Shoot With ‘Tool Time Vibes’

Holly shared a behind-the-scenes video from a recent magazine shoot.

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders rocked a vivid bikini and posed on a set that was a bit drab and dusty for her latest photo shoot. On Thursday evening, the former professional golfer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video that was filmed during her shoot for Fitness Gurls magazine.

Earlier in the day, Holly, 33, had asked her fans to come up with ideas for her pictorial. Her Instagram post teasing the photo session included a snapshot of the fitness model posing on a tennis court, and many of her followers suggested that her new pictures should also have a sporty vibe. However, she and professional photographer Tay Price decided to go with a construction theme.

In her caption, Holly wrote that her shoot reminded her of Tool Time, the fictional show that Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor (Tim Allen) and Al Borland (Richard Karn) hosted on the popular long-running sitcom Home Improvement. Her video was filmed inside a building where a lot of heavy construction had been going on. The concrete floor was covered with plaster dust, and there were numerous slabs of drywall leaning against the wall.

Holly rocked a neon orange string bikini that stood out from her surroundings. The top’s small triangle cups looked like they could barely contain her curves as she confidently strutted through the unfinished room. As she approached the camera, it became evident that her swimsuit was embellished with small silver grommets. The hardware gave it an industrial touch that fit with the construction theme.

Holly’s bottoms boasted a skimpy V-shaped front panel and string ties that were secured in place right above her hipbones. While her two-piece was flashy, her ample cleavage, chiseled six pack, and toned legs were the real scene-stealers.

On her feet, the photogenic model wore a pair of bright yellow stiletto heels with pointed toes. Her jewelry included a number of bangle bracelets and a large pair of hoop earrings that swung as she walked. She finished her look with a pair of oversize shield sunglasses.

Holly carried a piece of wood in her hands as she strolled toward the camera. She stopped in front of a DeWalt miter saw and tossed her long brunette hair back. She started to bend over in front of the saw’s mounted circular blade as if she were about to cut the hunk of wood.

Holly’s video received rave reviews from her enamored fans, but many of them ignored what was happening in the footage and kept their focus on her fabulous figure.

“Only got 3 words to say abs of steel,” read one message in the comments section.

“Bod looking better than ever,” another fan remarked.

“Just WOW,” wrote a third admirer. “There should be a picture of you in the dictionary, because you are the definition of PERFECT.”