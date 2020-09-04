Aubrey O’Day Strikes A Sexy Pose To Show Off Her Booty: ‘Made Ya Look’

Aubrey O’Day shared a sexy new photo with her Instagram fans yesterday and her round booty was on full show. She struck the pose on a black yoga mat as she rocked a nude outfit.

In the snap, she did a lunge on her toes and propped herself up with her arms. She gazed into the distance with a coy pout and she exuded flirty vibes. Her top was a tank top with thick straps, and her bottoms were barely visible.

Her derrière was arguably the focal point of the photo, and her muscular legs were also hard to miss. Her flexibility was also hard to deny as she appeared to be doing the lunge effortlessly.

Aubrey wore her hair down with most of her locks brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her light blond locks glowed in the sunlight along with her tan, and her skin looked flawless.

The wall behind her was completely white, and there was a black weight with a red number on it on the ground by her hand.

Aubrey tagged Daily Mail in the post and also noted the publication as a geotag. She was alluding to the photos that were published earlier this week, and it was a major point of discussion among her fans in the comments section.

The post has received over 13,400 likes so far in the past two hours since it went live.

“So did daily mail photoshop those pictures orrrrr?” asked a curious fan, kicking off a discussion about the snaps with many people seeming to think that the publication was telling the truth.

Others opted to send their love and to show their support.

“Hey Aubrey!! Lookin great always been a fan,” declared a second devotee.

“Stunning beauty. Let them hate,” wrote another social media user.

“What’s real? What’s not? I’m so confused. I luh [sic] you At whatever size I just can’t figure out whose [sic] telling the truth. Maybe that’s what you want! It’s your page. You are beautiful just however you are,” expressed a fourth follower.

In the timestamped selfie from September 1, Aubrey stood in a messy room and rocked a black bodysuit with a low neckline. She wore her hair down and brushed in front of her shoulders and held up a piece of paper that included the date, time, and confirmed that it was her. She also noted that having to post the image was “degrading!” Even so, many people still seemed to be confused as to the truth behind the pics.