Rita Ora Dazzles In Cool, Casual Look During Intimate Recording Session

Rita Ora stunned in a series of four photos on Thursday, delighting her 16 million Instagram followers with a few stunning recording studio pictures.

The singer posed in different positions in some photos, while others displayed sweet, candid moments as she stood at the microphone or fiddled around near the instruments.

In the first shot, Rita made a kissing face directly at the camera, playfully posing with studio headphones positioned over her casually tousled blonde locks. The songwriter wore what appeared to be a light gray-colored silk slip dress, which fell just around her knees. Rita also wore a thin, black cardigan sweater over the dress, giving the look a laid-back, ’90s appeal.

In the second post, the artist stood at the microphone and smiled, seemingly mid-laugh as she seductively lifted up a part of her slip dress with her hands. The third photo in the series showed the 29-year-old seated at a keyboard, placing her hands on the instrument as she laughed at someone or something off-camera.

In the fourth and final image, Rita looked sweetly stunning in front of the microphone, as she appeared to be singing or peacefully lost within the tune. The vocalist’s left hand softly hung in front of her in the serenely-lit image, with dark, warm undertones aptly complimenting the mood.

The pop star’s post definitely performed well with her followers, gaining over 80,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Fans who appreciated the share flooded the comments section with a plethora of red heart, fire, and heart eyed emoji, detailing their adoration for both Rita’s appearance as well the tease for her upcoming projects.

“Did you know that I love your hair,” one user affectionately quipped, sharing their love of Rita’s casual style.

“Wow these pics are gorgeous,” an admirer noted.

“[L]looking ready to serve some fire tunes and we’re here for it,” another follower commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji in favor of Rita’s unique looks.

“Can’t wait to see what you’re working so hard on!” a fan also wrote, excited for what Rita has in store.

Rita’s intimate shoot came a few days after her one-of-a-kind performance at the UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, The Inquisitr reported. During that affair, Rita shared numerous shots with fans, showing off a glittering, glamorous gown and noting how much of a “pleasure” it was to perform. In the caption of her Instagram photo, the songstress shared that it was her first red carpet event “since lockdown.”