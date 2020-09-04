‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Responds To Viewers Calling Out Her Bloodshot Eyes At The Reunion

Denise Richards is clearing up a question many viewers had about her appearances on the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Wednesday night’s episode, Denise’s eyes got more and more bloodshot as the time went on, and some began calling her out on social media. Some fans just wanted to know why she looked the way that she did, while others suggested she was under the influence.

According to Us Weekly, an Instagram user asked Denise about her eyes in the comment section of an unnamed post. The viewer simply asked why her eyes were so bloodshot, and Denise responded promptly.

“I am allergic to powder, I’ve tried so many. I hate it. As soon as it’s used on my face, my eyes get bright red immediately. And my nose runs (so lovely) At first drops help, but as the day goes on, nothing does. If anyone knows of a make up powder that could help please please let me know. On this production in Spain they even had to switch to cream shadows and blotting paper. Any make up artist that has worked with me & still works with me knows this about me & we would love any input on this.”

Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo

Denise has been championed by many viewers of the show for going natural so often during filming while the other women have glam squads flown with them around the world. It’s possible Denise opts for the natural look more often to prevent this allergic reaction from disrupting her life regularly.

The Wild Things actress later took a screenshot of her comment about her eyes and shared it to Twitter. She admitted she was getting questions about her eyes on both platforms, and again was looking for help from anyone who might know about a powder that wouldn’t give her such a bad reaction.

Her tweet was met with hundreds of comments where they offered her suggestions on what she could possibly use. One Twitter user said cornstarch can help someone with shine, to which Denise said she had never tried before.

Other commenters brought up the drama from the reunion and began slamming Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne for how they treated her during the reunion. Denise didn’t interact with any of those commenters but did like a few tweets from those who gave her usable advice on her makeup. She’s sure to keep her followers up to date on social media should any of the advice work.