Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Some Serious Skin On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou recently took to her Instagram account to share a two-photo spread of herself wearing a skimpy ensemble that showed off a lot of skin. She sported a black bra with a matching set of Spandex shorts, along with a crop top cardigan.

The model’s bra featured straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The low-cut top accentuated her buxom bust and ample cleavage, which peeked out from the open sweater. She rocked a long-sleeved, white garment over the bra, which was tied at her upper chest but separated at Stassie’s bust. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display.

The skimpy-skintight shorts dipped low on her abdomen but rode up high on her hips, emphasizing Stassie’s fit figure and hourglass physique. The bottoms barely reached her thighs, and her long legs seemed to stretch on forever. She completed the look with white and gray sneakers and a black purse with a chain.

Stassie’s chocolate-colored locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back and shoulder in loose waves.

As for her jewelry, Stassie chose to accessorize with several gold bracelets and a cross necklace.

Stassie posed against a wooden wall for the photo set. In the first image, she stood tall against the backdrop. She arched her back, puffing out her chest. Her arms fell to her sides. She made direct eye contact with the camera, her lips slightly parted.

The second picture showed Stassie sitting down, her back against the wall. Her knees were bent while her hands fell in between her legs. Once again, she looked into the lens, this time, the hint of a close-mouthed smile playing on her face.

Stassie’s 9.2 million followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post, showering the model with compliments and praise and lauding her latest look.

“Are u even real!! Body & style,” exclaimed one fan, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji and a red heart.

“Forever a babe,” replied another person, following up their comment with a smiley face with heart eyes and hands raised in praise.

“Nice shoes!” declared a third follower, including two flame emoji for emphasis.

“You have the best legs,” complimented a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s latest post racked up more than 600,000 likes and garnered more than 1,400 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, just recently, Stassie tantalized her fans with yet another Instagram upload. In that image, she showcased her toned body in lavender lingerie.