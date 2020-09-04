Kate Bock Sizzles In A Terracotta Bikini, Soaks Up The Sun In New Snaps

Swimsuit model Kate Bock took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 3, and treated her fans to a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, Kate rocked a terracotta-colored, two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The ensemble included a crop bikini top and matching bottoms that drew attention toward her sculpted abs and long, sexy legs.

She wore her tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, Kate opted for multiple necklaces and two gold bracelets. A pair of sunglasses could also be seen lying beside her.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured in The Hamptons, which is a group of towns, villages, and hamlets concentrated on the eastern end of Long Island in New York. The shoot took place in a garden, during the day. A swimming pool and several white sun loungers could be seen in the background.

Kate shared two pics from the photoshoot. In the first image, she posed while reclining on a sun lounger and soaking up the sun. She held a glass of beverage in her hands. Her dog, Vestry, could also be seen sitting beside her. In the second pic, she closed her eyes, lifted her chin, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Kate informed users that the Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2021’s second call has been announced. She also provided some tips to enter the contest.

She also tagged several accounts in her post for acknowledgement, including Hunza G clothing label and Pompette Hard Sparkling Water which sponsored the post. She also tagged the official account of Sports Illustrated in her post.

Within seven hours, the snaps garnered more than 10,000 likes. Many of Kate’s followers took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are a perfect example of my theory that beautiful women don’t wear toe polish,” one of her fans commented.

“Everything about this picture is a dream vacay,” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“I just love these pictures. How exciting!!” a third follower remarked.

“I’ve made a reconciliation that I want nobody else but you. I’m so in love with you and I hope you know that. I love you, baby!” a fourth admirer wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snaps, including Brooks Nader, Emily DiDonato, and Anine Bing.

Kate rarely fails to impress Instagram users with her hot pics which she posts on her timeline quite often. On August 18, she shared another steamy photograph in which she rocked an all-white lingerie ensemble that showed off her curves in the best way possible.