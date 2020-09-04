Yuliett Torres Shows Off Round Booty In A Tiny Thong Bikini

Yuliett Torres knows how to keep her Instagram fans engaged with her flirty photos, and her most recent share from today was arguably one of the sexiest ones as of late. She posed in a tiny thong bikini on wet sand and her provocative pose allowed her to flaunt her round booty.

She struck the pose on the beach with her left knee bent and her right leg extended behind herself. She placed her hand on her knee and glanced back at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face. She arched her lower back and it was hard to miss her curves, especially as her bikini bottoms were barely there. These had a diagonal strap that seemingly connected to the top, and it was also tied into a bow on her lower back.

Yuliett wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder. Loose pieces of her hair blew in her face and cast small shadows.

She joked about the sand getting everywhere in the caption, and it was hard to miss that the sand was stuck to the back of her upper thighs and on her derrière.

Behind her the ocean was visible, and further beyond that were mountains in the horizon. And on the left side there was a white wall with palm trees behind it. It was also possible to see that the skies were clear, and the sunlight lit up Yuliett’s fair skin.

The photo was taken at a diagonal, and the unconventional angle further emphasized her derrière.

The update has racked up over 61,800 likes in the past two hours and her admirers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section. Although the majority of the compliments seemed to be in Spanish, there were many English-speakers that stopped by.

“Best picture of 2020 god d*mn!” exclaimed a fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous love,” gushed a second admirer.

“Looking so gorgeous,” declared a third social media user.

“I love you yuliett Torres you are my girl,” raved another devotee.

On August 14, Yuliett showcased her physique in another Instagram post, that time a three-part series of herself in bright blue workout gear. In the first snap, she stood with her hands in her hair and closed her eyes as she smiled. Her sports bra had a low v-neckline that left her cleavage on show and her matching leggings had a v-shaped waistline. The fabric of her ensemble featured ribbed accents that added dimension to her look.