‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Get A Big Surprise, Eli Is Upset With Lani

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 4, 2020 reveal that the returns will continue to roll in to Salem as the week ends with a surprise.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see the newly reunited Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) get a big shock.

The couple will be surprised at their home when they find an intruder. While Steve will likely look to come out swinging against the unknown person, it will soon be made clear that there is no intruder. Instead, Steve’s son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) has returned home to see his parents.

Fans may remember that Steve found out that Tripp was his son after the boy was already grown. Tripp’s biological mother is Steve’s former fling, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) — who is set to return to the soap opera later this year despite being presumed dead.

Steve will most likely be overjoyed to see his son, whom he hasn’t laid eyes on in well over a year. The two will have a lot of catching up to do, and some major bombshells could come out during their reunion. However, Tripp reportedly won’t reveal his reason for returning to Salem until next week.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will argue with the love of his life, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) about her returning home.

Currently, Kristen is wanted on attempted murder charges after she stabbed Brady’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in the chest upon learning that he had switched her daughter, Rachel Isabella, with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) late child, Mickey.

Brady and Kristen will have a heated confrontation about Kristen risking her freedom by showing up to be there for Brady while his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), continues to deal with a health crisis.

Chris Haston / NBC

In addition, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will become upset when he finds out that his wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), is helping her best friend Kristen stay under the radar during her time within the city limits.

Since Lani and Eli are both police officers, they have vowed to uphold the law. However, Lani has broken that vow multiple times in order to keep Kristen out of jail so that she is free to be a mother to little Rachel.

Finally, Gwen will continues to play Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) by searching for sympathy from him. Gwen hopes that Chad will feel bad enough for her that he’ll allow her stay at the mansion and help her out financially.