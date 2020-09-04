Charli XCX Slays In A Bikini And Goggles While Creating Her Own ‘WAP’ Dance

Charli got her groove on to the song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Charli XCX took to Instagram on Thursday to share a playful poolside video with her fans. The 28-year-old British musician showed off her sensational bikini body, and she also showed rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion some love by getting her groove on to their raunchy hit summer song, “WAP.”

Charli’s performance took place on a brick deck surrounding a pool. She danced in front of an area where two loungers, a small table, and a patio umbrella had been set up. The scenery also included palm trees and other greenery.

The “Boom Clap” singer wore a cream-colored bikini that featured a brown lattice pattern with clean lines. Her top was a bralette with thick spaghetti straps. The neckline scooped down to display a generous amount of her ample cleavage. She was also spilling out of the bottom of the garment, so her video included flashes of underboob.

Charli’s scanty bottoms had a plunging waist and a cheeky seat that left plenty of her pert posterior uncovered. Her bathing suit choice also allowed her to flaunt her taut tummy and toned legs. She completed her look with a pair of swim goggles with black frames. The clear lenses were wet, suggesting that she’d recently put them to use. She wore her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Charli held her camera away from her body to film her heavily modified version of the viral “WAP” dance that has taken off on social media. She seductively swayed her hips from side to side and shimmied her shoulders as she lifted the camera up and lowered it back down. In a different shot, she was no longer filming herself. She crouched down and cupped her breasts, using her hands to move them up and down to the beat of the music.

Charli also got cheeky by shaking her booty in front of the camera, which was aimed up at her derriere. She concluded her solo dance party by removing her goggles and smiling at her viewers.

Charli’s video was a hit with her fans, who have pressed the like button on it over 108,000 times since she uploaded it to her account for the second time. She revealed that it was removed once, even though it didn’t include any content that violates Instagram’s nudity policy.

“Girl, you show em,” read one response to her post.

“They delete cause they’re too afraid of your power,” another fan suggested.

“It’s offensive because it’s too beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.

