Nikki Bella Says She ‘Doesn’t Have Help’ With Son Matteo Due To Artem’s ‘DWTS’ Schedule

Nikki Bella revealed the challenges of being a new mom in Wednesday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” Too Fab reported. Becoming a parent in 2020 amid a global pandemic has definitely been demanding, but Nikki shared how her struggle deepened as her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, has gone away amid the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

On the recent episode, the first recorded postpartum, Nikki divulged how her fiancé’s work schedule and the specific restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic left her essentially alone to care for her newborn son, Matteo, born in July.

During the podcast, the 36-year-old detailed how Artem’s getting a spot back on the show meant so much to him, she felt it was necessary to let him leave for the opportunity. She shared how important the situation was for her soon-to-be-husband, considering how “emotional” he became when he received the invitation to return to the show for its upcoming 29th season.

“[When Artem] got the call he felt so amazing, he was so emotional. And I was like, ‘So when are you leaving?’ and he said, ‘I have to leave tomorrow… is that okay?’ I said, ‘Artem–go, don’t worry, I’m gonna figure it out, but I want you to go.’ So it’s been almost two weeks without Artem, and I’ve been a single mom doing it on my own. I’m not gonna lie, it was extremely tough. I had a few breakdowns and I cried […] Not only does my son need his father every day, but Artem needs him, and Artem misses him,” she revealed.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Fortunately for the Total Bellas star, she does have assistance from twin sister, Brie Bella, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, who have apparently “been amazing” in helping out with the new baby.

Brie and Nikki amusingly gave birth within one day of each other, as Brie welcomed her second child, Buddy, on August 1 while Nikki delivered Matteo on July 31.

Despite Nikki’s confession about her frustrations with Artem being away, she’s still continued to share adorable photos of their newfound family to her Instagram feed. The new mom recently shared a sweet, close-up photo of Matteo in what appeared to be a post-bath time shot, with the baby boy’s big blue eyes staring directly at the camera. Nikki also posted a series of two pictures to her Instagram page on September 1, hugging Artem from behind as he cradled Matteo in a baby carrier.