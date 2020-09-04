‘BB22’ Star Janelle Pierzina Comments On Kaysar Ridha’s Eviction, Throws Shade At Nicole Franzel

Kaysar Ridha is the latest casualty on Big Brother Season 22. The veteran was the fourth houseguest voted out this summer, following in his friend’s footsteps last week. Janelle Pierzina was sent home last Thursday, as the duo were targets from the first day in the house. Janelle was back in Minnesota after her eviction and shared a post on Instagram today, where she donned a black dress for Kaysar’s “funeral.” She was sitting on top of her kitchen island and posed for the camera as she promoted Thursday night’s show, but most of her action came on Twitter during its airing.

While Kaysar was giving his plea speech, where he opted to out alliances instead of begging to stay, Janelle cheered him on in a tweet which brought in thousands of likes.

“Yesss Kaysar Burn the house down before you leave. Please!”

Kaysar mentioned many of his roommates in his speech but specifically pointed the finger at Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel. He alleged that the duo is in a secret alliance and are working together to make it to the end. He also mentioned a guys alliance with Enzo Palumbo and David Alexander. What really sent shockwaves was him saying Cody, Nicole, and Dani Briones were in a group together and said they were in a “love triangle” which didn’t sit well with either of the two women.

Janelle also tweeted while Christmas Abbott was giving her plea speech, which was memorized well before the episode was airing. She asked her houseguests to “vote the HOH way,” something Janelle was very annoyed by.

“Christmas “I hope you vote the way the HOH wants” b*tch it’s week four take a damn seat you are boring the fans to tears.”

Fans have been very outspoken regarding the season, as it has been viewed by many as boring. There’s been much discussion about why people in the game should vote how the HOH wants when they’re the ones with the actual power to evict, not the Head of Household.

At the end of the evening, Janelle re-tweeted a post of an image of Kaysar and Nicole hugging after he was evicted. Nicole appears to be disgusted, and the caption on the tweet read: “You can pinpoint the exact moment she disinvites him to her wedding.” Nicole disinvited Janelle to her wedding in her goodbye message after her eviction, an event the latter admitted she was never planning on going to in the first place. The post she shared was a re-tweet itself from Survivor’s Kelley Wentworth where she commented “Another 3K lost.”

Earlier this week Janelle shared a screenshot of her invitation to Nicole and Victor Arroyo’s destination nuptials. She’s claiming the hotel stay is $3000 per guest, which Janelle believes is to help cover the cost of the wedding.