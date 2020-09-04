‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Receives Potentially Deadly News

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon gets an incredibly distressing call from her physician that could change her life forever or even mean that it is nearly over. Sharon Case recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s situation with Soap Opera Digest, and it sounds like she has some heartache ahead of her, along with an even more difficult fight against breast cancer.

Sharon receives a call from her doctor’s office and immediately suspects a terrible report because they ask her to come into the office to receive the results of her latest testing.

“The fact that she couldn’t get the results over the phone kind of worries her,” said Case. “She’s concerned that the doctor wants to see her in person because it could be bad news.”

When Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) hears the story, he immediately wants to accompany his girlfriend to the appointment. She initially kept her cancer diagnosis from everyone, but since she’s shared it, she has allowed her family and support system to help her through the difficult days of treatment and tests. Sharon declines to have him go with her to the appointment because she does not want to have to worry about anybody other than herself, no matter what the diagnosis. Sharon knows that if Rey is there, she will also have to concern herself with his reaction and feelings about whatever the doctor tells her. Rey abides by her wishes even though he would rather be there with her.

Sharon goes in and gets the details of her testing in person, and the report is not good. She returns home briefly and lays down the paperwork before she heads out again to try to comprehend the life-changing diagnosis she got and get her head on straight.

“She’s in a daze and hasn’t really absorbed the news, and what this means for her life, so she leaves to process it for a while,” the actress said.

Rey happens across the paperwork while Sharon is gone, and he snoops to see what it said. What he reads is devastating, and Sharon comes back around the same time.

“The cancer is back,” revealed Case. “Now she has no idea where this is going, but it looks worse than it did in the first place. It seems to her that she keeps getting bad news, so her mind is starting to go down this dark path.”

Although she could have been angry with Rey for reading the report instead of allowing her to break it to him, Sharon falls into his arms in tears instead. Rey does his best to comfort her, but the future looks pretty bleak for her. Then she will also have to figure out how to tell Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Noah (Robert Adamson), and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).