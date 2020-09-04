Jessie James Decker Sizzles in Low Cut Floral-Printed Swimsuit As She Poses Poolside

Jessie James Decker showed off her toned physique on Thursday as she posed in the sunshine by a beautifully glistening pool.

In the photo, the mother of three wore a plunging, white one-piece, with multiple flowers printed all over the swimsuit. The floral pattern featured purple, orange, yellow, and pink flowers, peppered with thin, green leaves throughout. Jessie’s sexy, plunging neckline showed off a thin, gold necklace, aptly accompanying her décolletage as her casually tousled, sun-kissed locks fell around her shoulders.

She also wore other pieces of gold jewelry, accessorizing with small, gold hoop earrings and rings. Moreover, the vocalist wore large, black square sunglasses, providing a chic compliment to the overall look.

While promoting her cookbook, the 32-year-old held a large, colorful bowl of ceviche, playfully taking a taste from her fingers. Also on the table to accompany the Jessie’s ceviche was a bowl of blue corn chips and a bright blue-colored cocktail, perfect for a sunny day by the pool.

The country singer listed a few things that make her happy in her caption, including “a mouth full of ceviche” and a “mermaid cocktail.” She also gushed about her love for Target, and directed fans toward the link in her bio for her new cookbook, in partnership with the retail chain. The book, titled, Just Feed Me, advertises “simply delicious recipes” from the singer.

The “Lights Down Low” songstress’ photo performed extremely well with her 3.2 million followers, with more than 63,000 likes and 200 comments in a matter of hours. Comments from adoring fans ranged from admiration of her style and toned physique to excitement for the cookbook.

“I absolutely love that bathing suit!” an admirer wrote, punctuating their comment with a pink heart emoji.

“I love how real you are! This is totally me shoving my face at every meal,” a fan hilariously commented, adding a red heart emoji to their post to show their appreciation for Jessie’s authentic post.

“Pre-ordered mine!” one follower exclaimed, excited to dive in to the vocalist’s new book.

“Literally just pre-ordered from [T]arget this morning!! Can’t wait to get it,” another user gushed, adding two purple heart emoji.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the prolific mom can seemingly do it all, from creating a collection of recipes to raising a family to maintaining an incredible physique. In her other recently shared Instagram post, Jessie detailed her fitness routine, crediting circuit training and lifting weights as key to her success.