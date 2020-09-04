Aisha Thalia Shows Off Enviable Curves In Unique Ripped Jeans And Matching Crop Top

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 552,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 3, showed the celebrity rocking a unique ensemble as she took a stroll through a park and flaunted her killer curves

Aisha sported a denim crop top that featured puffy shoulders on the short sleeves. It also had lacings crisscrossing down the front that was not pulled tightly closed. This resulted in some major cleavage being on display as she sauntered along a path in what appeared to be a city park.

However, it was the unique jeans that everyone was really interested in. The high-waisted faded blue pants featured sections cut out on the thighs, making it look like Aisha was actually wearing cutoffs as well as denim leg warmers over her toned calves. In addition to the cutouts, frayed fringing ran down the side of each of the celebrity’s long legs.

Her golden curls were pulled up high over to one side of her head. She completed the look with a stylish clear plastic clutch bag, strappy beige sandals, and huge hoop earrings.

In the caption, Aisha tagged the clothing range, TouchDolls, and insisted that they would be restocking the jeans ASAP so that her fans could have the option of purchasing them should they so desire.

As soon as she posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had garnered more than 6,200 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Work It Queen,” one follower said in the comments section.

“Yeah please restock them bcz I need this outfit,” a fan said in response to Aisha’s caption.

“Girrrrrl!!!! This outfit is EVERYTHING!!! You look fabulous!” another user exclaimed in apparent excitement.

“Love this outfit and your hairrrr,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire ones. However, the clapping hands and 100 emoji also got a workout as well.

Aisha seems to have a penchant for denim of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram sensation rocked a teeny bikini in an update to her official social media account last week. In that case, she asked her fans to select which image they preferred out of the two that she posted and her supporters found it hard to come to a decision.