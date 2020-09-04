WWE Rumors: Major Update On Brock Lesnar’s Future After Becoming Free Agent Reportedly Revealed

Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent and his future plans are uncertain. However, “The Beast Incarnate” is unlikely to return to UFC, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the journalist noted that Lesnar is not interested in fighting in the octagon. He didn’t enter the USADA testing pool early this year, which makes him ineligible to fight even if he wanted to.

However, UFC is interested in having the former star return to the octagon eventually. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dana White recently said that he’d be interested in booking him for a fight against Jon Jones.

Lesnar teased a return to MMA in 2018 when he challenged Daniel Cormier to a championship bout. Cormier was the Heavyweight Champion at the time, but he has since hung up his gloves and retired from the sport. The showdown never happened in the end as Lesnar focused on his career in the squared circle instead.

Lesnar competed in the MMA promotion after venturing away from the wrestling business in the early 2000s. He enjoyed a lot of success in the sport, but he’s primarily been focused on in-ring competition since returning to WWE in 2012.

Lesnar has kept his options open in the past, however, and he’s even been allowed to compete in UFC and sports entertainment at the same time. As documented by Bleacher Report, he briefly returned to the former in 2016 to face Mark Hunt.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar’s future will likely to re-sign with WWE or retire. However, Vince McMahon’s company isn’t the only mainstream wrestling entity that could be chasing his signature.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Lesnar has been linked with a move to AEW. During a press event ahead of this weekend’s All Out pay-per-view, Tony Khan was asked if the company had reached out to the star. While the AEW remained tight-lipped, he opened up about his admiration for the former Universal Champion.

However, there are people in the industry who think Lesnar wouldn’t be compatible with AEW. In Chris Jericho’s view, the promotion might never see its investment back as he’d command a hefty price tag and wouldn’t wrestle a lot of dates.

Jericho also stated that Lesnar is most likely trying to start a bidding war because he knows McMahon will match any offer that another promotion makes for him. The WWE chairman won’t be willing to let one of his biggest stars join a competitor.