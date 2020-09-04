Suzy Cortez Sizzles As She Flaunts Sideboob And Booty In A Blue Bikini And Denim Cutoffs

Instagram model Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.3 million followers with her latest revealing swimwear shot. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 3, saw the celebrity close to bursting out of her bathing suit as she relaxed in the leather seat of a private jet, according to her caption.

Suzy wore a stunning blue bikini top that featured neon yellow edging. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front and only barely covered her ample chest, this meant that plenty of her cleavage was on display as well as some of her sideboob.

She teamed the swimwear with a pair of teeny denim shorts that were unbuttoned down the front. Suzy sat with one leg bent and her foot resting on the seat, giving her followers a flash of her derriere as she reclined in the chair.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted to one side as she rested her elbow on the arm rest. Sections of her hair cascaded down over her shoulders and framed her body as a result of this.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers rushed in with their responses. After only an hour, the photo had already garnered more than 5,000 likes along with plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

Many of the comments were in Spanish. However, one word seemed to be repeated over and over again. “Hermosa” means “beautiful, according to a Google translation, and it seemed that Suzy’s fans were determined to state this often. “Mamacita” was also another common expression, which translates to “hot momma,” according to an article by NPR.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote in the comments section, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, the use of emoji appeared to be a great way for her supporters to overcome the language barrier when it came to conveying how they felt about Suzy’s latest update. At times, a large variety was used and most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variations of the heart one. In addition, the peach emoji was also a frequent sight, thanks to the content on display in the snap.

Suzy often posts risque shots to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity once again flaunted plenty of her sideboob and booty in an update that was posted yesterday. In that image, she wore a white bathing suit that only just covered her ample assets. As she knelt in the sand, her buns were prominently on display as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera.