Anella Miller Shows Off Her Perfect Body In Crop Top And Biker Shorts

Russian model Anella Miller took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 3, and treated her 2.5 million fans to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Anella rocked a skintight, off-white outfit that perfectly accentuated her incredible physique. It included a cropped bra which not only hugged her curves but also exposed a glimpse of her slender waist. She teamed the top with matching biker shorts.

Anella wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. A few strands of hair also cascaded over her cheeks.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Moscow, Russia. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. The 34-year-old model stood next to a gray-colored car. A motorcycle could also be seen in the background. She struck a side pose and slightly stuck her booty out. She seductively gazed at the camera and slightly puckered her lips.

In the caption, Anella informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored her post.

The hottie invited her followers to ask questions in the comments section, adding that she would try answering all of them.

Within seven hours, the picture racked up more than 42,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Anella’s admirers took to the comments section and shared about 380 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Glad to see that you are back on Instagram. I had been missing your posts, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“What a beautiful booty, Anella. Please, tell me if you will ever come to Italy,” another user wrote.

In response, Anella stated that she would probably be visiting the country in the coming year.

“I am your biggest fan. Can you please comment on my photo? It will make my day!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are so, so, so gorgeous!! Will you marry me, please?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “simply stunning,” and “definition of perfection,” to express their adoration for the model.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Lily Ermak, Janice Joostema, and Leanna Bartlett.

Anella posts her racy photographs on Instagram quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a few months ago, she shared a snap in which she was featured wrapping her body in toilet paper to flash major sideboob and a glimpse of her pert derriere. The racy image garnered more than 86,000 likes.