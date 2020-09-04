Laurence Bédard Shows Off Tiny Waist In A Lavender Crop Top And Denim Shorts

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 3, showed the celebrity rocking some casual wear. However, her tiny waist and killer looks were anything but casual.

Laurence smiled as she posed with her arm resting against a dark wall. Leaning to the side, the celebrity looked over one shoulder at the camera.

She wore a lavender-colored crop top with thin straps. The item of clothing hugged her form and showed off her ample cleavage as well as her tiny waist.

The Instagram sensation teamed this with a pair of faded denim shorts. She stuck her thumb in the front pocket of the shorts and arched her back slightly, which helped to show off her curvaceous buns.

Laurence’s brunette bob was straightened but relatively unstyled. It appeared that she had flicked her hair over to one side before the shot was taken and some strands fell down over one eye as a result of this.

In the background, a white door next to what seemed to be gray-and-white marble textured wallpaper could be seen.

The model tagged Fashion Nova in the image, indicating where her fans could go to if they wanted to replicate her look. In the caption, Laurence admitted that she was so enamored by the top that she had one in every color before declaring that the one she wore was actually her favorite shade.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the photo had already racked up 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legion of fans.

“BABEEEEEEE! LOVE that colour on you,” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“You make that top look great,” a fan said.

“You’re so beautiful,” said another user.

“Always gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji to further highlight their comment.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and red heart ones. However, considering the color Laurence wore in the update, many also opted to use the purple heart emoji instead.

This is not the first time that the 26-year-old Canadian model has worn this color of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a skimpy pale purple bikini in an update last week. Sitting on the edge of a bed, the celebrity’s toned body and various tattoos were highlighted, along with her pert derriere.