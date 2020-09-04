Niece Waidhofer Winks While Wearing Winged Harness & Cheeky Underwear In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Thursday, September 3, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram video for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The clip, which was filmed on Niece’s smartphone, showed the 30-year-old kneeling on the floor in front of a white door, while facing away from a sizable mirror. Her backside was visible in the mirror’s reflection. The model looked directly at her phone screen, as she winked and ran her tongue over her teeth.

Niece flaunted her fantastic figure in a winged black harness and a pair of cheeky underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation also appeared to be wearing black heels and matching stockings. As for jewelry, she opted to wear her signature black choker necklace.

For the video, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. Her hair covered her bare chest, allowing the image to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Niece tagged her location as the Pet Semetary, seemingly in reference to the Stephen King novel of the same name.

In the caption of the post, Niece noted that she expected “commenters” to state that her facial expression looked as though she was exhibiting signs of a stroke. She then humorously stated that she would be unamused by that observation as her “cousin’s hamster’s ex-wife’s grandma died of a cerebrovascular accident.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[Y]ou’re unbelievably fantastic and have quite the best captions,” wrote a fan.

“[You are] the best,” added a different devotee.

“You are so [b]eautiful!” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“I just think [you’re] pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped hooded sweatshirt and barely there low-rise shorts. That post has been liked over 118,000 times since it was shared.