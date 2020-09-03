Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini For Steamy Throwback Snap

Sofia Vergara treated fans to a steamy throwback picture this week, showing off her bikini body in a tiny white swimsuit.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures from her time modeling in the 1990s. The first picture showed her wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that showed off plenty of cleavage. She stood in front of some bright green foliage, staring toward the camera with a steely gaze as her hair blew in the wind.

In the second shot, she wore a white string bikini, showing off her washboard abs and lean arms and legs. She leaned against what appeared to be a palm tree, gazing at the camera as the sun cast shadows on the bushes and trees behind her.

In the caption for the snaps, Vergara told fans that the photos were a throwback to Miami Beach in the ’90s. Before her big break on the hit ABC comedy series, Vergara worked as a model and did some television work.

As she shared in a 2005 interview with BlackFilm, Vergara was in dentist school in her native Colombia when she first appeared in a television commercial for Pepsi that went big across Latin America, leading to a number of propositions to get into modeling work.

The snaps from her former life in modeling went over well with Vergara’s 19.9 million followers, racking up more than 425,000 likes and attracting comments from her fans and famous friends alike.

“When God created Woman,” wrote actress and reality television star Lisa Rinna.

Others offered compliments, saying that the 48-year-old actress seems to have changed little since the pictures were taken more than two decades ago.

“Still hot now lol,” a fan wrote.

“HOW were you not on every magazine cover?” added another.

As The Daily Mail noted, Vergara has been in a nostalgic mood of late, using her Instagram feed to show off more of her work from the previous decades. As the report noted, some of the pictures shared last week even revealed her true hair color.

“Last week, the ageless beauty shared another racy throwback video, this time while blonde in a tiny purple bikini,” the report noted. “Sofia rocked golden tresses in the clip; she is actually a natural blonde.”

The Inquisitr reported on Vergara’s reminiscent snaps, noting that others have gained some viral attention as well. One that she posted back in August showing her in a revealing blue swimsuit also racked up more than 200,000 likes and thousands of gushing comments.