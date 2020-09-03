Ashley Resch Bares Her Curves In Sexy Lingerie While Lying Amid Sunflowers

Ashley Resch gave her 924,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, September 3, with her latest update. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a new snapshot of herself clad in a stylish lingerie set while she lay seductively amid flowers.

The photo showed Resch on her side as she posed on a white fuzzy blanket. The foliage seen in the background suggested she was outside. She was surrounded by leaves, sunflowers and a couple of books and papers. The camera was positioned closer to the model’s head, fitting her whole body in the frame.

Resch glanced at the photographer with squinty eyes while allowing her lips to hang open in a seductive manner. Her knees were stacked while she took both hands to her head.

Resch rocked a two-piece set featuring a flower print in pink and green against a light gray background. The bra consisted of two small triangles and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The itty-bitty cups exposed plenty of cleavage as well as sideboob.

Her matching bottoms had an interesting double strap design that created cut-outs on her lower stomach. They merged on the sides and Resch wore them close to her waist, which bared her curvy hips.

In the caption, Resch described the shoot with the words “summer romance” and credited photographer Serene Zena by tagging her professional Instagram page.

The picture proved to be a hit with Resch’s fans. It has attracted upwards of 9,400 likes and more than 150 comments within five hours. They took to the comments section to praise the aesthetics of the shoot and to shower Resch with compliments.

“I can’t handle these post I’m dying a lil every time,” one fan wrote.

“You are an amazing woman, very beautiful and sexy i love your tattoos,” replied another user.

“Wow you look so angelic and stunningly sexy. [Four sparkle emoji] if you were a flower, you would be the most radiant and beautiful in the world,” a third admirer raved.

“[Y]ou’re a sunflower, I think your love would be too much [red heart] [smiley] pretty,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Resch isn’t one to hide her killer body from her fans. Just yesterday, she shared another photo in which she sported the same lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. This time around, she was indoors. She sat sideways on what appeared to be a bathroom vanity. She turned her upper body to the side as she used her phone to capture the selfie. Her legs were wide apart, drawing attention to her shapely thighs and booty.