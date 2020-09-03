Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In White Crop Top And Purple Bikini Bottoms In New Video

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 3, and wowed her fans with a very hot video, filmed for the American energy drink brand, Bang.

In the clip, Georgina rocked a white crop top that featured a low-cut neckline, one that exposed a glimpse of cleavage. It also had the logo of Bang Energy printed on it. The tiny garment also drew attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist. The model teamed the top with purple bikini bottoms which boasted two thin straps. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Georgina wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she oped for a pair of small hoop earrings, a ring, and a red friendship bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. In the first scene, Georgina could be seen walking with a bag in her hands. The next scenes featured her sipping the drink and striking different poses to show off her body. She also tugged at her neckline to reveal that she was wearing a purple bikini top underneath her crop t-shirt.

In the caption, Georgina asked her followers to follow the chief executive officer of Bang, Jack Owoc.

Within an hour of posting, the clip amassed more than 82,000 views and 16,400-plus likes. In addition, several of Georgina’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted above 400 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, Georgina, you are perfect from head to toe. Beautiful eyes, lips, hair, and incredible body,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh my God, you are the prettiest model on Instagram. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“The most gorgeous woman in the whole universe. Please, follow me back. It would mean the world to me,” a third admirer wrote.

“You are the only reason why I have an Instagram account, lol. Looking absolutely amazing!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “sexiest girl alive,” and “marry me,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Several of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Metisha Schaefer, Isa Buscemi, Lauren Drain Kagan, Pia Muehlenbeck, and Laura Sanchez H.

Georgina rarely fails to impress her admirers with her hot and stylish photographs and videos. Not too long ago, she mesmerized her 2.2 million followers with a sexy snapshot in which she rocked a tiny black bikini.