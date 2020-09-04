Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted Hiking Together In Malibu Amid Rumored Romance

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continued to spark rumors of their reconciliation on Thursday when they were spotted out on a hike in Malibu, California.

The parents of 2-year-old True shared a scenic walk in the sunshine, seemingly enjoying time together on September 2, TMZ reported. The pair was also apparently followed by Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, potentially gearing up for a serious conversation for the show.

In the photo, the duo strolled side-by-side and wore leisure clothing for the outing. Khloe sported a black zip-up jacket and Tristan wore black Nike athletic shorts and a T-shirt with his sports agency’s logo across the front. Tristan also wore a black backward baseball cap while Khloe rocked square-shaped sunglasses and pulled her hair up in a tight top knot.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Unfortunately for the KUTWK stars, many fans took to Twitter when TMZ shared its story on the platform, expressing their disapproval of the couple supposedly coming back together. You can view the post here.

“[Khloe] is a door mat, she let’s [sic] men treat her any kinda way and she always go back. She needs to know her worth as a women [sic]. Tristan will always cheat he thinks the grass is greener on the the other side and Khloe will always be there,” one fan commented, not giving the greatest outlook for the couple.

“She’s keeping him around for now because she wants another baby. Then he’ll cheat again because that’s what he does,” another user wrote, doubting the legitimacy of their rekindled romance.

Despite the negativity around the news, some fans showed their support for Khloe and Tristan, hoping the couple could repair what was broken.

“Seriously Tristan has been good since the nymph Jordyn [Woods] chased after him. I really hope this family lasts. He seems like a good dad,” one user noted, rooting for the family to stick together.

The rumors around their reconciliation were fueled last week after Scott Disick commented on one of Khloe’s Instagram bikini photos, mysteriously saying that Tristan was a “lucky man.” The comment seemed to unintentionally hint at the two getting back together, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and it sent fans into a flurry.

Even with Scott’s comment and these recent hiking photos, other sources have reported the rumors of them making things official simply to be speculation.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. [Tristan] seems committed and has made changes,” a source for E! News said back in July. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”