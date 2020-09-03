Russian Model Lily Ermak Shows Off Tiny Waist In Nude Bikini

Lily Ermak served a killer look on Thursday, September 3, when she teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a stunning couple of photos of herself enjoying a day in the sun while wearing a skimpy bikini that put her impossibly tiny waist on display.

The Russian model was photographed sitting in the sand in front of the ocean or a lake. Ermak was on a white towel while wearing a nude two-piece bathing suit. It featured small triangles that attached in the middle via a thin strap. They were placed high, exposing plenty of underboob. The top included an extra set of strings that wrapped around her torso, tying into a bow in the front, just below her chest.

Ermak teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low, allowing her to expose her taut lower tummy. The had thin strings that tied on her slender hips. She completed her outfit with a matching nude hat.

In the caption, Ermak promoted her swimsuit in Russian. Noting that it was from Ole Karambole, she praised its quality, color and style, according to Google Translate. Ermak went on to talk about her current weight, sharing that she is feeling uncomfortably thin at 94 pounds. She pointed out that she is trying to gain weight, and shared that the only thing she likes is how flat her stomach looks.

The pictures were popular with Ermak’s fans. It has attracted more than 17,000 likes and over 230 comments within seven hours. They took to the comments to share their thoughts about the post and to gush over her beauty and physique. Though most of the messages were in Russian, quite a few were in English.

“Very subtle tans in all of this shot. So comforting and soothing,” one user wrote.

“Very good! You are very, very precious! Very atractive! Divine! And Exquisite! My dear! Adored! And admired!” raved another fan

“You look stunning in that bather,” a third fan said.

“The amazing curves on that sexy body [five hear-eyes emoji] Dream babe,” added a fourth admirer.

Ermak once again showed off her figure to her fans earlier this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she uploaded a series of photos that showed her in a skintight activewear set that clung to her figure, outlining her dangerous curves. It boasted a light brown shade and included long sleeves. On her lower body, long shorts rose up above her panel, drawing attention to her itty-bitty waist. She also wore black combat boots and a matching hat.