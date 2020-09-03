WWE’s Paige Squats & Shows Off Some Deep Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

WWE personality Paige certainly knows how to cause a stir. The 28-year-old British bombshell shared a new photo on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon that generated a big reaction from her nearly 6 million followers. It seemed that people could barely contain themselves in showing their love for this new upload.

The picture showed Paige squatting down as she posed in front of a mirror. She faced the photographer, but fans could see a glimpse of her curvy backside and pert derriere in the mirror behind her.

Paige — whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis — wore a heavy pair of black combat-style boots and a flashy black ensemble with some gold accents. It appeared that the outfit may have been a one-piece romper and a gold zipper could be seen running down the front. Gold, sparkly lapels, as well as zippers at the wrists, added a pop of sizzle to the otherwise dark-colored ensemble.

The WWE starlet flashed a fair amount of deep cleavage with this outfit. She squatted quite low, nearly down to the tiled floor, and casually hung one hand between her legs. Her forearm rested against her upper thigh as her other hand tousled her dark tresses. The garment had full-length sleeves and appeared to consist of skimpy booty shorts on the bottom half.

“You’re a Queen Paige,” someone commented.

Paige gazed seductively toward the camera, her lips parted slightly. Her jet black hair was swept over her head to one side and it partially obscured one side of her face and cascaded over her chest. The rest of her locks tumbled down her back in waves.

“So sexy and hot,” a fan declared.

“Paige you’re beautiful, pretty, sexy and SMOKING HOT,” another person raved.

The WWE personality wanted to get everybody’s attention with this sizzling-hot shot and she clearly accomplished her goal. In just the first couple of hours, nearly 110,000 people had already liked the new post. Upwards of 725 comments poured in as well as her followers raved about the enticing upload.

“The most beautiful women in the world goddess,” someone else noted.

For much of this past spring, Paige kept a low profile. She shared some photos on social media, but she also told her followers that she had stuck close to home throughout the months of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During those months, she teased that she remained pretty scruffy and felt sorry for her boyfriend. Since then, however, Paige has gone back to her glamorous style and this new photo was all about her sexy vibe and loads of confidence.