Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Halting Batman Filming, ‘Vanity Fair’ Reports

Filming for the latest installment in the Batman franchise was halted after it was reported that Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, tested positive for COVID-19. As Vanity Fair reported, Warner Bros. released a statement confirming that the superhero drama was being halted just days after it had resumed.

While Warner Bros didn’t confirm which cast member had contracted the disease, it did say that filming was being halted because someone on the team for the production had.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio said.

But Vanity Fair claimed to have an inside source who confirmed that the individual who had tested positive was Pattinson.

The film, which is being directed by Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, was on hold during the pandemic, which forced much of the entertainment industry to halt its work.

The movie will follow Batman in his second year after donning the cape as he tries to solve a series of murders. The movie will feature a young Riddler and Selina Kyle before she becomes Catwoman.

It will also feature familiar characters like the Penguin, Oswald Cobblepot, James Gorden, Alfred, and Carmine Falcone. The show stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Colin Farrel, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano.

The trailer for the film was recently released at a panel and fans got a chance to hear Pattinson’s voice and see a bit of his costume, along with the revamped Batmobile, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It’s a criminological experiment. He’s trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. You see that he’s charting what he’s doing, and he’s seeing he isn’t having any of the effect that he wants to have yet,” Reeves told fans.. “The murders start to happen, and the murders start to describe a history of Gotham. It only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but opens up a whole world of corruption that went much further.”

Bruce Wayne, the man behind Batman, is expected to be darker and more flawed than he has been portrayed in the past and the movie will follow int he same vein as classic films noirs like Taxi Driver and Chinatown. As fans saw in the trailer, instead of stunning his enemies, Batman appears to be more brutal.

The film is expected to be released next year in the fall, though no word if Pattinson’s alleged illness will delay things.