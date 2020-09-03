Kehlani Leaves Her Followers Stunned After Modeling Savage X Fenty Underwear

Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The talented singer is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s underwear brand, Savage X Fenty, and looked incredible while modeling the garments.

In the first shot, the “Can I” songstress stunned in a dark lingerie set that was made out of lace material. Kehlani showcased the many tattoos all over her body, including the Lauryn Hill portrait on her left arm. She sported her brunette shoulder-length hair down and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings.

The Grammy Award-nominated star was photographed in front of a wall decorated with floral wallpaper. Kehlani showcased her profile and tilted her head up with her eyes closed. She rested both arms on the wall in front of her and showed off her incredible jawline.

In the next slide, Kehlani rocked a lime green bra paired with matching high-waisted panties. She gave fans an eyeful from behind and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. The 25-year-old gazed at the camera lens with a fierce expression while being captured from a slightly lower angle.

In the third and final frame, Kehlani wore a matching white underwear set that featured yellow lace at the top and a floral pattern all over. She was snapped in a hallway with both arms pressed against the wall. Kehlani had a smile on her face and tilted her head back.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 444,000 likes and over 7,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.9 million followers.

“Imagine waking up every day and being this beautiful,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“WHY ARE YOU SO DAMN FINE,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“My celebrity crush just showing why she’s my celebrity crush,” remarked a third fan.

“What is life. You literally have embodied what it means to be fire. I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless tie-dye top, which she tucked into her dark blue jeans. Kehlani revealed the top she was wearing was originally a skirt on her Instagram story. She accessorized herself with a necklace, large hoop earrings, and a silver jeweled watch. Kehlani tied her hair up and displayed the sleeve tattoos down both arms. She was captured in a number of pics on a bed and looked very glam for the occasion.