‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Responds To Instagram Trolls While Soaking Wet In The Shower

Haley Kalil thrilled her 340,000 Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon with a creative video that received immediate attention, racking up almost 500 likes in less than ten minutes after it was uploaded.

In the reel, the stunning redhead addressed those who have expressed the opinion that she is “ugly and stupid” on Instagram with a hilarious combination of clips proving that she isn’t fazed by the commentary.

She joked in the caption that someone should take her phone away because this is the content she’s creating for social media, but then switched to a more serious note, and sweetly encouraged fans to “do your thing kings and queens,” and “block out the haters.”

The introduction at the beginning of the video set the scene, stating that this was how internet trolls who criticize Haley think she is responding.

The clip began with Haley sitting on the floor of a marble shower, with water pouring over her. The song “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter was the musical accompaniment.

She wore a pair of tight-fitting black sweats and a red tank top that was knotted at the hem and revealed her toned abdominal muscles. Her wet hair was pulled into a messy ponytail at the crown of her head, and her long bangs were parted in the middle and plastered to either side of her forehead.

Haley drew her knees up to her chest and wrapped both arms around the front of her shins. She turned her head slowly and looked into the camera with a mournful expression, then brought her right palm to her cheek and briefly mimed wiping away tears.

Next, she opened her lips into a grimace and brandished her open palm toward the camera, as if recoiling from the viewer’s gaze, then rolled over onto both knees and pretended to beat the shower floor with her clenched fists.

Haley dramatically mouthed an extended “Why?” towards the ceiling with both arms raised into the air. She pretended to hit the ground one more time and let her dripping hair fall over her face.

Very suddenly, the music stopped and the clip cut quickly to a close-up of Haley in a totally different environment, with the phrase “What I’m actually doing…” printed across the screen.

She was walking around her living room, wearing a pale gray tank top and no bra. She was fresh-faced and her dry auburn hair was in a messy bun.

Haley had two wrapped cylinders of SweeTarts stuck underneath her top lip and protruding down over her chin. Her front teeth were bared. The camera zoomed in as she quietly squeaked, “I’m a walrus.”