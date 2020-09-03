Celeste Bright Flaunts Enviable Bod In Tie-Dye Denim Shorts

Celeste Bright stunned many of her 658,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 2, with her most recent upload. The American Instagram model took to the photo-sharing app to share a stunning snapshot of herself enjoying a paradisiacal location while rocking a skin-baring outfit that put her fit body front and center.

The photo captured Bright sitting on a green pillow with white patterns. She was in the shade provided by a beach umbrella. In the background, the turquoise ocean contrasted with the clear blue sky. According to the geotag, she was at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bright faced the camera, glancing at the onlooker with squinty eyes and pursed lips. Her left leg was open to the side, which showcased her toned thigh.

Bright opted for a skimpy white crop top with a straight-cut bodice that hugged her chest. The lower edge extended to her sternum, baring her tight upper abs. It featured an off-the-shoulder design with thin sleeves that wrapped around her upper arms.

She teamed her top with a pair of tiny jean shorts boasting a white and pink tie-dye print. The waistband rose to her navel, hugging her midsection and drawing attention to her itty-bitty waist. The Daisy Dukes had raw hems, which Bright folded to expose even more skin.

Bright wore her blond highlight hair in a middle part and styled in naturally wavy strands, which she pulled over her shoulders. She accessorized her ensemble with a couple of chokers, one that resembled pearls and a gold chainlink.

In the caption, Bright joked about being a “beach bum”. She also revealed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, for which the post was an ad.

The photo has garnered more than 10,200 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, showering Bright with compliments.

“Hey babe [flower emoji] looking awesome in pink,” one of her fans raved.

“Looks like a beautiful day at the beach,” replied another one.

“Beautiful [red heart emoji] great place to relax,” a third user chimed in.

“Literally most beautiful girl in this world,” added a fourth admirer.

Bright has been sharing snippets from her time in Mexico with her fans, as of late. As The Inquisitr has noted, she recently shared another image in which she rocked a sweltering baby pink two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The top included triangles that she bunched all the way in, revealing plenty of cleavage. Her matching ruched bottoms were just as skimpy. It had thin straps that she pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips.