Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Plunging Blue Bathing Suit On Instagram

Curvaceous model Kourtney Reppert returned to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to reveal a brand new photo of herself to her loyal fans. She showed off her incredible curves as she assured her followers in the caption that her website would be back up and running in the near future.

In the sexy shot, Kourtney looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a bright blue bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage.

The swimwear clung tightly to her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips as it emphasized her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also highlighted in the snap. A tattoo on her foot could be seen as well.

Kourtney stood on a large rock formation with her hip pushed out dramatically. She bent one knee and rested a hand on a nearby rock. Her other hand came up to shield her eyes from the sunlight as she arched her back and gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background, a sunlit sky was visible. She geotagged her location as El Matador Beach in Malibu, California.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over one shoulder.

Kourtney’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 380 times within the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 20 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look amazing,” one follower stated.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another wrote.

“Wooow you looks beautiful and very sexy I love that babe,” a third comment read.

“I’ve made a reconciliation that I want nobody else but you. I’m so in love with you and I hope you know that I want to stay with you for the rest of my life. I love you, baby!” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her flawless physique in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a pair of scanty Daisy Dukes and an unbuttoned flannel shirt. To date, that post has collected more than 8,800 likes and over 250 comments.