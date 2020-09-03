Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Her Booty While Stretching With A Golf Club In A Small Dress

Instagram model Lucy Robson flaunted her curvaceous body in her latest workout video post. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a small dress that showcased her figure, as she performed various stretches that can help golfers with their swing.

The 25-year-old has been sharing fitness tips that are focused on helping people improve their golf game, and in this upload she showed six exercises to do before hitting the links. She was recorded at home doing the routine on a practice green that is set up in front of her simulator.

Robson had her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail, and loose strands of bangs hung in front of her gorgeous face. She sported a small black dress that came down to her upper thighs and hugged tightly onto her waist. The number had a low-cut neckline, and thin shoulder straps that connected in the back and left her shoulders exposed. Robson completed the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

For the first portion of the routine, the Cal Poly product was filmed from the side as she raised her hands to her temples with her elbows extended. Robson incorporated a putter for the second part of her workout. She bent over and extended an arm on top of the club while her lower body was in a squatting position. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her toned legs and pert derriere.

The golfer stretched out her forearms for the third exercise. She once again grabbed the putter for the fourth portion of the clip, as Robson bent forward while grabbing the grip. The fifth part of the video involved the model’s legs, as she extended her right knee and swung her leg to the other side of her body. Robson grabbed the head of the club, and performed some one-legged squats for the last exercise.

In the caption, Robson included details for the warm up routine, and added flag-in-hole and raised hands emoji before uploading the footage Thursday. Many of her 871,000 Instagram followers took notice of the vid, and nearly 8,000 found their way to the “like” button. She received over 120 comments, as fans peppered the replies with different-colored heart emoji.

“Will it help my swing?” a follower asked.

“I prefer to sink a beer, dash to the first tee with a minute to spare, make 2 or 3 terrible practice swings and then slice my actual drive in to oblivion,” one fan jokingly replied.

