Tamera Mowry-Housley Celebrates 8 Million Instagram Followers With Balloons & A Breezy Summer Outfit

Tamera Mowry-Housley has reason to celebrate.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is in a celebratory mood since she reached a milestone on her Instagram account. On Thursday, she shared that she now has 8 million followers. The former talk show host also indicated how grateful she is for her fans and for having such a positive community.

Tamera celebrated her social media milestone with a cute balloon display that she showed off in the picture. Pink, yellow, and silver balloons of various sizes were stuffed inside what appeared to be white plastic that was cut out into the number eight to represent 8 million Instagram followers. She stood right beside the display posing for the camera wearing a chic end-of-summer ensemble.

The mom of two dazzled in a brown floral dress that featured thin spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The garment was gathered around her trim waist with the skirt flowing down to her calves. She complimented the dress with a white sweater and a white wide-brim hat that had a matching band of ribbon around the bottom. It may have been a windy day as Tamera held onto her hat with one hand while the other hand was resting on the balloon display. Another hint that it could have been a breezy day was that her skirt appeared to be fluttering around her legs.

Tamera accessorized the outfit with a handful of chain necklaces, a black watch on her wrist, and large hoop earrings. The Sister, Sister actress was barefoot as she posed on a patio with a comfy padded chair behind her. There was an umbrella back behind her shoulder that was most likely attached to a patio table. There was lots of greenery and trees in the backdrop of the photo as well.

As indicated in her post, Tamera mentioned that she wasn’t so sure about joining social media when it became popular, but she said that she is happy that she took the chance. She thanked her followers for being a positive group of people. They responded back by showering her with many compliments as well.

“Thank you for sharing your light with us!” one fan told her.

“Thanks for being such a positive influence,” another person remarked.

“You are so loved, Tamera!” said a third admirer.

In July, Tamera announced that she was leaving her co-hosting duties at The Real after seven years. She later said in an Instagram post that she was at peace with her decision. She seemingly has other projects in the works and is also enjoying spending more time at home with her husband, Adam Housley, and their two adorable kids, son Aden, 7, and daughter Ariah, 5.