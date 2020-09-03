Kelly Ripa Kisses Hubby Mark Consuelos While Wearing A Tight Pink Dress On Instagram

TV host Kelly Ripa hit up her Instagram account to share a stunning throwback photo of herself and her hunky hubby Mark Consuelos on the red carpet.

In the sexy snap, Kelly looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a hot pink satin dress. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her tone arms and shoulders while clinging tightly to her chest.

The frock also wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as it accentuated her booty. She accessorized the 2005 style with multiple bracelets on her wrist and some studded earrings. She held a clutch purse in her hand as well.

Kelly wore her blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the long locks in straight strands that were pinned back behind her head and brushed lightly over her neck.

Meanwhile, Mark opted for a navy blue suit and a white collared shirt underneath sans tie. Kelly and Mark turned their bodies towards each other to lock lips at the event. Mark wrapped his arm around Kelly’s posterior to pull her in close as they smooched with their eyes closed.

In the background, a movie poster, and other people attending the event could be seen.

In the caption of the post, Kelly revealed to her followers that she was missing Mark’s kisses, as well as the stunning dress that she donned in the photo.

Kelly’s over 2.8 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 18,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the post during that time.

“I love that you two are still together and going strong!!! I’m an old school fan of you two from back in the All My Children days!!” one follower wrote.

“I thought that was John Stamos for a second!!!” one follower admitted.

“No couple should be this good looking IN PROFILE!!!!” a third social media user declared.

“Can’t believe that it’s been 15 years!! You both still are even more awesome!!

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly and Mark recently both shared a brand new set of family photos to their Instagram accounts. The duo got soaking wet while fully clothed in a swimming pool as they posed alongside their three children, Lola, Michael, and Joaquin.

That post was a huge hit among her fans. To date, the snaps have raked in more than 282,000 likes and over 5,700 comments.