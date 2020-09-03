Megan Thee Stallion Performs In Crop Top & Hot Pants With Thigh-High Boots For Recent Show

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself on stage. The rapper has had a successful year and is considered one of music’s biggest names right now.

You can view her most recent upload here.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that featured long sleeves that covered her hands. The garment that displayed her midriff was paired with matching hot pants that had suspenders holding up the garters wrapped around her upper thighs. Megan wore fishnet tights underneath and completed her look with black thigh-high boots that were laced-up at the back. She styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to six images within the one upload.

In the first and third slides, Megan gave fans an eyeful from behind. The chart-topper looked over her shoulder with a fierce expression and oozed confidence.

In the fourth frame, Megan was photographed in the middle of her female dancers. She gazed over to her right with a mouth-open expression and held her microphone in her hand.

In the fifth shot, Megan shared the snap in black-and-white. She was captured from the thighs-up while holding her right hand in the air.

In the final pic, Megan and her dancers were snapped from afar. They all raised one hand in the air and stood behind a large screen that said “why is it so hard being black in America?”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Sh*t don’t never stop,” she captioned her post.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 6,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 14.7 million followers.

“HOW DO U LOOK THIS GOOD AIDISIFNAIFPWJDDB,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!!!! Feed us, Megan. This is the production quality you deserve!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Serving on the daily,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a string black bikini top paired with matching bottoms, which she tied up above her waistline. Megan rocked a Von Dutch cap that featured the brand’s name written across the front in their signature font while sporting her locks in one plait. The songstress appeared to have gone makeup-free while fishing in front of a lake. She put in stud earrings and wore long acrylic nails.