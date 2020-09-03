Kendall Jenner Showcases Flawless Figure In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

American bombshell Kendall Jenner sent millions of hearts racing on social media after she shared some revealing new snapshots and a video of herself on Thursday, September 3. The supermodel took to her Instagram account to share the six-part slideshow with her 138 million followers, and it caught the attention of many just seconds after going live.

The 24-year-old cover girl photographed herself with her phone in the first image while seemingly inside of a bathroom. Kendall took center stage in the frame as she propped one hip out and hid her face behind her phone, exuding a sultry, yet mysterious vibe. The other slides featured her on the back of a jet ski, lounging lakeside, and hanging out by a campfire.

Kendall’s world-famous figure stood out most in the series, as she flaunted her enviable physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The model rocked a yellow bikini top that featured a floral print and two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The suit further tied in the front. The swimwear’s tiny cups highlighted her assets and revealed just a hint of cleavage and underboob.

She paired the number with matching bottoms. The skimpy, high-rise briefs accentuated her curvy hips and pert backside, and the side straps called attention to her toned core.

Kendall finished off the scanty look with a few accessories, including a necklace, and a small pair of earrings. Meanwhile, her raven locks were parted slightly off-center and pulled back.

The model also rocked another bikini in the slideshow. That suit featured a white bandeau-styled body with red detailing and yet another skimpy pair of bottoms.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that she is a big fan of lakes.

The sizzling slideshow was met with much support from Kendall’s admirers, amassing more than 2.5 million likes in less than an hour after going live. Nearly 10,000 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her physique, good looks, and her choice of swimwear.

“You are such a babe Kendall,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are so beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in, following their words with a single pink heart emoji.

“How are you so perfect,” added a third fan.

“You are the baddest of them all,” a fourth individual asserted.

Kendall has taken to social media to post a number of smoking-hot images this week. Just yesterday, she shared an image of herself in a form-fitting black one-piece while on a hike, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has garnered more than 5.8 million likes, proving to be extremely popular with fans.