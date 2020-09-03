Katrin Freud Keeps It Casual In Knitted Crop Top And Shorts

On Thursday, September 3, Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, went online and shared a set of hot pics on Instagram to wow her fans.

In the snaps, Katrin rocked a peach-colored, co-ord set, made up of knitted material. It included a crop top which perfectly hugged her curves and exposed her midsection. She teamed the top with high-waisted shorts which drew attention toward her shapely booty and toned legs.

Katrin wore her highlighted tresses in curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The photoshoot took place in the balcony of a high-rise building, against the background of several other skyscrapers.

The hottie shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, she struck a side pose and spread her legs apart. She rested her forearms on the railings of the balcony and seductively gazed at the camera. In the second snapshot, she placed a hand on her waist and lifted her chin while looking away from the camera. The third and final photograph was quite similar to the first one, but this time, she did not look at the lens.

In the caption, Katrin added a motivational quote and informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within two hours, the snaps amassed more than 4,500 likes. Besides, several of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 110-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are so freaking gorgeous,” one of her followers commented.

“Lovely outfit and hair. You look phenomenally stunning, hun!!” another user wrote.

“If you were a peach, then I would become vegan and eat only fruits!” a third fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful angel I have ever seen,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “magnificent,” and “spectacular body,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer, Alisha Rifo, Andreane Chamberland, Gabriella Grigo Poole, and Maria Kohno.

Katrin posts her hot and stylish pictures on her Instagram timeline quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 20, she uploaded a photograph in which showed off her daily home look in a pink crop bra which she teamed with matching, high-waisted bottoms.