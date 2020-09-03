Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Voluptuous Chest In A Low-Cut Top

Anna Nystrom delighted her audience of 8.5 million-plus by sharing a smoking hot photo that featured her clad in a plunging tank top. The update was added to her Instagram page on September 3, and it captured Anna all dolled up.

The black-and-white photo featured Anna posed against a plain-colored backdrop. The shot was framed in a circle, and the area outside of it was white. Anna stood in the center of the frame and looked off into the distance with an alluring stare, and her lips slightly parted. She brushed her hair off of her forehead with one hand. The image was cropped near her ribs, but the model still treated her audience to a great view of her chest.

Anna slayed in a tight babydoll top. The piece had a plunging neckline that dipped low and showcased her voluptuous bust. The perimeter of the shirt was outlined in a delicate lace fabric while the body was made of a ribbed fabric. The garment had capped sleeves that were tight on her biceps, and the ends were stitched with the same lace detailing as her chest.

The middle of the top featured a set of buttons, which helped to draw further attention to her ample bust. A small amount of skin could be seen near Anna’s ribs, but because of the way that image was cropped, it was only a tease.

The Swedish hottie styled her blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair tumbled over either side of her shoulder and past her chest. Anna kept her accessories simple and rocked a few rings on each finger. She added a rose emoji to her caption, making it the only splash of color in the post.

Anna’s fans made sure to express their admiration for the steamy shot, and in just 40 minutes, more than 25,000 followers had double-tapped the photo. In the same timespan, upward of 250 fans flocked to the comments section to rave over her figure.

“Do you have to be so beautiful?” a social media user asked, adding a red heart to the end of their comment.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous a true angel,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“I’m in love with this lady. @annanystrom you are such a beautiful lady and I’m sure just as beautiful on the inside,” a third fan complimented.

“Are you sure that you are human??? I swear you are an angel,” one more added.