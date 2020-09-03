Charly Jordan Stuns Fans In Bralette And Daisy Dukes

Charly Jordan tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 3, with a new update in which she flashed her toned midriff and legs in a bralette and minuscule shorts.

The American influencer uploaded eight snapshots, which showed her with some friends enjoying a glass of wine. In them, Jordan rocked a black top featuring widely spaced triangles that created a deep V shape on her chest. Over the bralette, she had on a cropped sweater featuring a tie-dye print in light pink and white. It had small strings that tied above her breasts, baring most of her chest and upper stomach.

On her lower body, Jordan wore a pair of light-washed jean shorts, which rose to about her belly button, baring her slender midsection. The Daisy Dukes had raw hems that extended to her upper thighs, allowing Jordan to showcase her long legs.

Jordan added some bling to her outfit by wearing a gold medallion necklace, a choker, a couple of bracelets and a ring on her index finger. Her blond highlighted hair was parted in the middle and styled down. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Napa, California.

Jordan revealed in the caption that the pictures were from a wine tasting during a road trip. She added that she had the best Chardonnay she has ever tasted, characterizing it like “liquid gold.”

The post has garnered more than 133,000 likes and over 460 comments within four hours of going live. Her fans used the occasion to compliment Jordan on her outfit, beauty and dedication to her work.

“Finest woman on planet earth,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful women, beautiful scenery and what seems as beautiful vibes! Keep up the great work kid!” replied another one of her fans.

“Oh god charly [heart-eyes emoji]. you are charming. i love you so much,” raved a third fan.

“Charly you’re so gorgeous i love your tattoos i was thinking of getting one what should i get? [two heart-eyes emoji] maybe we can match,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Jordan showed off her tight abs once again with a recent post. As The Inquisitr has written, she shared several snapshots of herself sporting a bright orange set. It included a crop top boasting a V-shaped neckline that teased her cleavage and hem that extended to her sternum. She teamed it with a pair of loose with a thick elastic band that sat a few inches below her navel. She wrote in the caption that the photos were taken in Rwanda.