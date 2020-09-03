Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Curves In Yellow Bikini On Instagram And Her Mom Has Something To Say

Voluptuous fitness model Katya Elise Henry got pulses racing in her most recent Instagram update Thursday afternoon. She displayed her killer physique wearing a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination, racking up almost 70,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Hundreds of Katya’s 7.6 million Instagram followers flooded the post with adoring comments for the brunette bombshell, but most notably, her mama and her older sister and chimed in.

“Omg you are stunning!! Damn I have some pretty babies!!” exclaimed her mother, Tawny Henry, adding a double heart emoji in the middle and the crying-laughing symbol afterwards.

“u went off mom I love u,” replied Katya. She comically followed the words with the wide-eyed emoji, as well as a white heart.

Her sister, fellow model and business owner Tanaya Henry, called her a “beauty” and added a twinkling star. Katya responded with love.

Many other comments were in the form of heart, flame, and tongue symbols with the occasional peach thrown in, demonstrating a little creativity.

“Mamiii with the most perfect swimwear ever,” praised one fan, referring to Katya’s caption.

Katya wore a revealing pale yellow bikini that beautifully complimented her bronzed skin, and credited the brand Kiss My Peach Swimwear for her attire.

The top of the suit was a bandeau design that encircled her rib cage. What appeared to be a removable set of spaghetti straps were clipped on either side of the front and tied in a bow behind her neck.

The extra support pushed her breasts up and her soft flesh swelled out of the top, emphasizing her cleavage. There was a tiny gold-colored circle with a star attached to the outside edge of the garment.

The matching bottom rested high over her remarkably shapely hips and dipped far down in the center, leaving visible plenty of bare, tanned skin.

Her long, black hair was parted in the center and appeared to blow in a gentle breeze.

Katya placed both hands on either side of her waist, draping her fingers against her toned abdominal muscles. She posed facing the camera head-on and cocked her alluringly curvaceous hips to one side.

She gazed at the camera with a smoldering intensity.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, just a few days ago Katya bared almost all of her assets on Instagram wearing a sparkling crystal thong and little else, driving fans wild. She credited her sister Tanaya’s Los Angeles based company for the elegant and extremely revealing design.