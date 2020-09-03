MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini For Spicy Poolside Post

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off her curvaceous figure, while showing how lethal she can be for her latest Instagram upload. In the slides, she posted a scintillating photo in a thong bikini that gave fans a view of her backside, and added a snap from her most recent match.

The 21-year-old has been riding high from her victory at Bellator 243 last month, and in these pics she showed how she’s a competitor with a gentler side. For the first shot, Loureda was photographed from behind while she stood poolside. There were loungers and palm trees visible on the other side of the pool, as she was captured from the calves up.

Loureda raised her hands to her head and stuck her left leg out, which helped accentuate her curves. Her long brunette hair was tied up, and she wore a white baseball cap on her head. The flyweight rocked a tiny multi-colored bikini. All that could be seen of the top were the thin straps which wrapped around her neck and knotted in the back. The thong bottoms were on full display, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her defined derriere and toned legs.

The second slide was a shot from her last match. Loureda had her hair in tight braids and tied in a bun. She sported a black sports bra and matching shorts while wearing red Bellator MMA gloves. The Tae Kwon Do expert was pictured letting out a fierce scream as her opponent laid on the mat while being attended to by the referee.

For the caption, Loureda playfully asked followers if they would fight her. She tagged her sponsors and management company, and tagged the location as her hometown Miami, Florida before uploading the snaps Thursday afternoon.

Many of the fighter’s 502,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and nearly 50,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. Loureda had more than 1,600 comments in that short time. UFC competitor Pearl Gonzalez responded with fire and fist emoji, and the replies were littered with emoji. Fans heaped praise on Loureda while jokingly responding to the caption.

“Yaaaasssss…WERK sis,” Demi Lovato wrote while adding a series of hand clap emoji.

“I was gonna slide in ya DM’s but after your last fight I’ll just like ya pics,” one follower joked.

“I’m a lover not a fighter,” another replied.

“You could beat Batman!!!!” one fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Loureda flaunted her chiseled abs in a minuscule bikini. Those spicy pics earned more than 64,000 likes.