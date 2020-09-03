Louisa Johnson Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous In Orange Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The singer appears to be overseas at the moment and has been sharing photos from her vacation.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a long orange dress that fell down to her feet. The garment that displayed her decolletage also showed off her legs as it featured a thigh-high slit. Johnson showcased her pedicured toes that were decorated with white polish and opted for what looked to be an ankle bracelet. She also accessorized herself with a ring and bracelet while sporting her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was photographed side-on in front of a white backdrop. She looked over her shoulder with her piercing eyes and rested her arm in front of her.

In the next slide, the X Factor winner was snapped sitting down in front of a rocky wall. Johnson lifted her legs off the ground and crossed them over. She placed one hand on her thigh and gazed at the camera lens with her locks pushed over to one side.

In the third and final frame, Johnson posted a short video clip with no sound. The entertainer was captured walking around outdoors during the evening. She looked behind her with a smile and started to skip. For footwear, she rocked sandals.

In the tags, Johnson credited Rat & Boa for her attire.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,200 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“OK I was NOT READY for this post galll,” one user wrote.

“Girl, we don’t deserve you. Orange suits you so much,” another person shared.

“What a beauty!! this dress tho,” remarked a third fan.

“Gorgeous young lady!!! Dress is awesome!!” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a fiery red crochet bikini top that showed off the small tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. Johnson paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and opted for a white cover-up for one of the pics. She accessorized with bracelets, rings, gold hoop earrings, and a number of necklaces, one which featured a pendant of a cherry. Johnson applied shimmery gold polish to her short nails and wore her locks down.