Valerie Cossette Displays Bombshell Body In A Barely-There Bikini & Unzipped Jeans

Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette put her bombshell body on full display in yesterday’s upload, which saw her combining the beach-babe look with casual street-wear. Snapped out on a sidewalk, the Canadian beauty sizzled in a barely-fitting string bikini, which she coupled with distressed boyfriend jeans. Valerie teased fans by unzipping her pants and pulling one side down to flash a glimpse of her skimpy bottoms. The result was a flirty snap that treated followers to an eyeful of her voluptuous assets, racking up more than 52,900 likes and 610-plus comments overnight.

Valerie opted for a maroon bikini that caught the eye both with its ruched texture and sexy design. The two-piece featured small, triangular cups that proved too meager for the busty brunette, causing her curves to spill out on all sides.

The look included a plunging neckline that completely exposed her cleavage, in addition to flashing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob. Likewise, the teeny bikini bottoms dipped dangerously low in the front, baring her chiseled tummy and allowing her navel piercing to be seen. The insanely high-cut item showed a tantalizing glimpse of her hip and had spaghetti side straps that were pulled high on her waist, emphasizing her lean physique.

The bathing suit was a brick-red shade that complemented Valerie’s bronzed tan, drawing even more attention to her toned, supple figure. Meanwhile, the light-wash blue jeans were a loose fit, sporting ripped, frayed details on the knees that showed a bit of extra skin.

The 27-year-old slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort, sprucing up the hot look with a bit of bling. She rocked massive gold hoop earrings and a discrete pendant necklace. She wore chic, golden-frame sunglasses, which had square, transparent lenses that were the same color as her swimwear.

Her long, raven tresses tumbled down her back and over her shoulder in wavy curls, further accentuating her honeyed tan. The skin-baring duds put her impressive tattoo collection on show for her audience to admire, flaunting her sleeve tats as well as the ink on her chest and midsection.

The photo captured the Bang Energy elite model in mid-profile, perfectly showcasing her tiny waist and hourglass curves. Valerie held one leg in front of the other, bending her knee to show off the gash in her jeans. She was looking down, seemingly glancing at her foot. She leaned her forearm on her hip bone, calling attention to her trim midriff, and brushed a lock of hair out of her field of vision.

A geotag identified the location of Valerie’s snap as Los Angeles, California. Photographed next to a white brick wall, the stunner posed right by a colorful graffiti that matched the tone of her swimsuit. Valerie made her caption all about her tan and the revealing pool item, which she illustrated with a pair of orange and brown hearts.

The Fashion Nova ambassador credited the popular brand for her outfit, tagging the brand both in her photo and caption.

Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Laura Amy and Vicky Aisha, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Ohhh my mamas [two raising-hands and a sparkles emoji] she’s out of this world,” wrote one person.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous. Definitely the hottest girl I’ve ever seen,” penned another Instagram user.

“Wow [fire emoji] Definitely the Most Bodacious look I’ve seen in a while,” chimed in a third fan, leaving a string of roses. “Total Angel Hotness,” continued the message.

“You are a work of art worthy of admiration pretty babe,” commented a fourth follower.