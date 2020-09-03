Meg Turney Sports Red Lingerie & Sheer Robe In Pin Up-Inspired Photoshoot

On Thursday, September 3, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing pin up-inspired Instagram post for her 769,000 followers to enjoy.

The stunning snap, which was taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis, showed the 33-year-old striking a flirtatious pose in front of a black backdrop. Meg turned her body slightly away from the photographer and bent one of her knees. She touched her chin and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera, parting her lips.

The Twitch streamer flaunted her fantastic figure in a red lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra, a pair of low-cut underwear, and a garter belt. The revealing ensemble put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with a white feathered robe from burlesque performer Catherine D’Lish’s loungewear company Boudoir by D’lish. As for jewelry, she wore a delicate gold pendant necklace.

For the photo, Meg had on a platinum blond wig that had been styled in loose curls and a deep side part. She also sported a bright red lip, giving her additional glamour. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color, which beautifully complemented her fair skin.

In the caption, the social media sensation gushed about her sheer dressing gown, stating that it “added the perfect pin-up touch.” Meg clarified, however, in a series of hashtags that this was not a sponsored post.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. A few of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wow, this photo is truly magnificent. You look absolutely captivating and beautiful,” wrote one fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“You look gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Where’s the ‘jaw-dropping’ emoji when you need one?” quipped another admirer, adding two exploding head emoji to the end of the comment.

“This is an epicly [sic] beautiful photo,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Meg has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, in July she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy camo-print bikini top while cosplaying as the Dragon Ball character Bulma. That post has been liked over 32,000 times since it was shared.