Lindsay Brewer Shows Off Her Taut Tummy In A White Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Race car driver Lindsay Brewer treated her followers to more racy images shared to her Instagram account on Thursday morning. The model showcased her taut tummy as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was taking a walk by the sea in Newport Beach, California.

In the stunning pics, Lindsay looked smoking hot as she opted for a thin white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a collar, which buttoned at the top.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching shorts that included an elastic waistband. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips while emphasizing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a black handbag slung over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Lindsay stood on a sidewalk with both of her thumbs hooked into the pockets of her shorts. She had one foot in front of the other and her weight shifted to one side as she tilted her head and wore a bright smile on her face.

The second shot was nearly identical, but featured her hiding her teeth behind a smaller smirk. In the background, a sunlit blue sky, some cars parked on the street, and a few buildings could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 37,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” declared one follower.

“Look so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Wow. Just wow. You are so beautiful and perfect looking in every way!” a third comment read.

“How are you always so perfect?” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her gym-honed physique in racy outfits online. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently thrilled her fans when she rocked a cleavage-baring nude bikini while soaking up some sun in Laguna Beach, California. That upload was also a hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.