Bri Teresi Absolutely Slays In Skimpy Blue Bikini, Knitted Hollow Out Pants

Model and social media influencer Bri Teresi has upped the video output on her popular Instagram feed as of late, posting a myriad of alluring reels featuring the 25-year-old in a variety of poses and outfits. With her latest full-motion update on Thursday, September 3, Teresi continued to ignite the platform, appearing in a skimpy blue, denim-printed bikini and white, knitted hollow out pants.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi shouted out the recent uptick in video posts, indicating her own preference for live clips over still photos. She also asked her million-plus followers if they shared in her opinion. If the plethora of positive replies in the post’s comment thread were any indication, the Guess girl and GQ alum’s admirers are well beyond content to be seeing more lively updates of their favorite runway star.

“Whatever you post I agree Bri,” wrote one smitten commenter.

“Videos,” deadpanned another, who added “oh way better than photos.”

“Yes,” answered a third fan. “Even the experts would agree!”

“U look absolutely stunning,” wrote a fourth fan, along with a slew of emoji.

The reel began with Teresi’s body facing the camera directly, however, her eyes appeared to be focused on her left breast as she ran both of her hands through her wild blond locks. As she did so, the alluring scene was suitably aided by Harry Styles’ song “Watermelon Sugar.”

After a few ruffles of her hair, Teresi clutched the thin shoulder straps of her scanty top and wrung them with her thumbs while she turned her gaze directly toward the camera’s lens. The model smoldered into it as she did so, pausing momentarily to offer a brief, impish smile. All the while, she torqued her hip to the left, which pleasingly accentuated the sneaky curves on her athletic frame.

She then grabbed the right side of the knitted, mesh pants that covered her bikini bottom and threw her opposite hand through her hair once more before turning about and provocatively displaying her sexy posterior.

Although the white threading of her pants largely obscured her skin and lower garment, the seductively contoured nature of her backside was nevertheless clearly evidenced as the camera pulled in ever so slightly for a closer look. Seconds later, the clip reached its looping point.

Teresi’s update had just begun to register with her fans as of this writing, racking up its first 2,000 likes in short order. Meanwhile, the comment thread was similarly filling with replies similar to the aforementioned commentary.

As relayed earlier by The Inquisitr, Teresi was at it just a few hours before uploading this post, offering another sultry share which found her flaunting her fantastic figure in a yellow sports bra and tiny bike shorts.