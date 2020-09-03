Meg Kylie Celebrates The End Of Winter By Soaking Up Some Sun In A White Bikini

Meg Kylie made her 812,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini post uploaded to her Instagram page on September 3. The social media star celebrated the end of the winter season in Australia, basking under the sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer physique.

Meg flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted padded triangle-styled cups that accentuated her ample bust. Notably, the cups were cut so small that it did not cover her breasts entirely. It had a plunging neckline that offered a generous amount of her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support went over her neck and tied around her back.

The matching thong that she sported clung to her waist with straps tied on the sides of her hips. The waistband sat so low, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The garment featured high leg cuts that accentuated her thighs. The light-colored bathing suit was a nice match to her bronze tan.

In the first photo, Meg was snapped from her upper thighs up. The worm’s-eye view showed the model posing with her left hand raised, touching her sunglasses. She also popped her hip and leaned to the side as the photographer took the shot. The bright, blue sky filled her background.

In the second snap, Meg posed sideways while she ran some fingers through her hair. Her arm obscured most of her face from view, but viewers were satisfied with her cheeky display. The bright sunlight enveloped her body, making it glow.

The influencer left her highlighted locks untied, letting its long strands cascade down her back. She opted for mermaid curls as her hairstyle, which suited her nicely.

Meg wrote a short caption. She expressed her feelings about the end of the cold months. She also shared that her bikini was from a brand called Sisters & Seekers.

Like many of her social media uploads, this new addition proved to be a big hit. The update received more than 13,100 likes and 110-plus comments in less than a day. Countless avid admirers quickly took to the comments section and dropped gushing messages. Most of them praised her insanely toned figure. Some fans seemed to be speechless, opting to chime in with a string of emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful!!! You have the best body and the most beautiful skin,” one of her admirers wrote.

“My favorite time of the year when Aussie models can show off their body more. It will be a fun season for sure,” added another fan.